Del Valle ISD veteran gets his high school diploma 50 years later

AUSTIN, Texas — Fifty years after he was set to graduate from Del Valle High School , on Tuesday night, U.S. Navy veteran Cornell Galloway finally got his diploma.

When Galloway left school to serve in the Navy, he needed a P.E. credit to graduate. He served for 28 years. Del Valle officials say that was good enough to fulfill that credit.

“He's invested his life in serving the country,” said Executive Director for Academics and Accountability at DVISD Dr. Ana Rush. “The least I could do today was stop what I was doing and see how we can get him to get his diploma.”