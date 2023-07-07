Dallas Mavs star Luka Doncic gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

The announcement was made via their Instagram pages Friday with the caption 💍❤️ 7.7 -- seemingly an ode to Doncic's jersey number 77.

DALLAS — Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic has proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Slovenian model and lifestyle content creator Anamaria Goltes.

The announcement was made via their Instagram pages Friday with the caption 💍❤️ 7.7 -- seemingly an ode to Doncic's jersey number 77. Well, played.

Doncic was pictured down on one knee, popping the question in front of Bled Castle, a medieval castle built on a precipice above the city of Bled in Slovenia, surrounded by flowers and overlooking Lake Bled.

The couple reportedly first started dating in 2016, before a brief split in 2018. But the two quickly reunited and have been going strong ever since.