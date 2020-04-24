WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas — A woman recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from Ascension Seton Williamson amongst cheers from the staff.

Betty spent two weeks in the hospital, including more than one week in the ICU and on a ventilator.

When she was discharged, members from her clinical team and hospital staff lined the halls to cheer her on and celebrate her release.

Ascension Seton calls the celebration "Code Sunshine."

As of April 24, there have been 24 confirmed new positive cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. The total number of cases is up to 206, with five deaths. So far, there have been 124 recoveries, and 12 people are currently being hospitalized.

More than 8,000 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Texas.

