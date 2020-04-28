MANOR, Texas — Reading is important, especially at a young age. And while most are remotely attending classes, books may be hard to come by.

That's why a teacher who lives in Manor has set out to give her students more access. Ana Acosta has been setting out books on her front porch for people to take.

Acosta said she's been collecting books as a teacher for 18 years and has some for kindergartners and fourth and fifth graders.

After leaving them out for one week, she said half the bags are already gone. Each bag contains 15 books.

Acosta isn't asking for anything in return. She just wants to make sure kids are reading.

"I know how important reading is," Acosta said. "So, I just had to figure out a way to make sure my kids were reading and I just didn't realize I had so many books, but after 18 years you accumulate a lot of books."

Acosta has even gone out and delivered books to some of the kids in her class who couldn't make it to her house.

For those in Manor needing books, Acosta's address is 11816 Pine Mist Court, Manor, Texas 78653.

Her hope is that others might be able to do the same thing for kids in need.

WATCH: Manor teacher leaving books at doorsteps so students can read during coronavirus pandemic

