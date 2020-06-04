AUSTIN, Texas — St. David's HealthCare is helping Austinites find ways to express their gratitude for health care workers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The medical center launched a community-wide appreciation campaign called "HeroCare" on April 6, aimed at honoring and thanking health care workers during the pandemic.

The campaign highlights the work of those on the frontlines by providing the community with ideas for supportive gestures.

David Huffstutler, the president and chief executive officer of St. David’s HealthCare, said that many people have asked how they can show support for the men and women working in hospitals.

"Through this HeroCare campaign, we have identified ways for the people of Central Texas to salute these health care heroes from our homes, yards, cars and businesses. They protect us with health care, and we’ll thank them with HeroCare," Huffstutler said.

St. David's has created downloadable posters in English and Spanish available for people to post in their windows. People are also encouraged to decorate their homes with string lights in the shape of a heart.

"As we dutifully wash our hands and work from our dining tables and living rooms – enduring social distancing and new grocery habits – these women and men suit up every single day and put themselves on the frontlines of the biggest public health emergency of our lifetimes," Huffstutler said. "HeroCare is a small way for us to say 'thank you.'"

