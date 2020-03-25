BERTRAM, Texas — People are coming together to help those in need and KVUE wants to share those stories with you to help spread the love.

In small towns like Bertram, Texas, people out of work due to coronavirus are struggling to feed their families. So the owner of Fratelli’s Pizza and Mambo Italian Ristorante is giving away food to any family that is struggling – no questions asked.

“I want people [to] feel comfortable and to help them as much as they need on a daily basis until this is over,” Al Revzematovic said.

He moved his wife and seven kids to Bertram a few years ago from Montenegro and said he can’t handle the idea of anyone going hungry.

He said he doesn’t have a lot. He and his family live modestly but, at the end of the day, it is about taking care of people.

"It's a sacrifice, but it's really not when you look at it. It's just one of those things – nobody will take advantage of it, only people in need are using it and it makes me really happy and it's not hurting me at all,” Revzematovic said.



While KVUE's Terri Gruca was talking to him, a family called in. Revzematovic didn’t ask any questions other than how many people they had in their family and then offered to give them more than a pizza. He said they needed more and he would also throw in some pasta.

Revzematovic said dozens of families are calling in and taking advantage of the offer, with others ordering food and donating more money to help those in need. It’s been a community effort.

