'Nothing but love from all the people around here' | Asking people in Liberty Hill to share their good news

This week, Hank Cavagnaro went up to Liberty Hill to see what people are grateful for.

LIBERTY HILL, Texas — Many people have lost sight of positivity during this time of social distancing and quarantine, but KVUE's Hank Cavagnaro ask around for people to share their good news each week.

"Do you have anything to share?" Cavagnaro asked.

"I'm happy to be, first off, not sick, and back at work," said Timothy Fleming, who's a barber in Liberty Hill.

"I got excepted into an art show this week," said Adrian Amiro in front of her two kids.

"That's awesome," Cavagnaro replied.

"Yea it kinda was actually," Amiro said.

"The good news, people are dealing with it, doing what you have to do," said Dan Endres, who's happy to see how resilient people have been.

"I can tell you that in little old Liberty Hill they haven't missed a beat, everything is back up and running," said Fleming.

"What do you got?" Cavagnaro asked Amiro's daughter.

"Our chickens have Mohawks," she screamed.

"Your chickens have mohawks?" I asked her. "That's so cool."

But not everything has been so easy as getting new chickens.

"My daughter lost her job, because of this whole ordeal," said Endres. "She didn't panic, she took a deep breath and she got a job pretty quick."

"You got to understand man, when you wake up in the morning, that should already put you at 99 percent," said Fleming. "Then I just make the best out of it."

Each week, people able to find some positivity, some good news and then see some growth.

"You know there's lots of it, I hadn't painted in 10 years," said Amiro.

"Everybody is dealing with it in different ways, but I see light at the end of the tunnel. We're gonna get the vaccine, people are gonna get back to work," said Endres.

"I ain't got nothing but love from all the people around here. My family is healthy, and yeah, it's good to be back," said Fleming.

"It's gonna clear up hopefully sooner than later and we'll get on with our lives," Fleming said.