TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — This is Catherine Scott-Dewar's first year as a "Teen Ambassador of Hope" for the Texas Advocacy Project.

To be an ambassador, she had to raise $500.

"And I decided, why not go above and beyond? Why not raise as much as we can? So, I set a bar for $2,500. Hopefully, we can get there. Hopefully, we can get there," she said Friday morning.

Scott-Dewar set up a table inside the Travis County Courthouse Friday morning, hoping to sell baked goods to people.

"Because, with a topic like this, you need a bit more sweetness," Scott-Dewar said with a smile.

The money she raised would help support victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

"I have a lot of friends and family who have been in rough situations with sexual and domestic abuse, so it's something I feel personally called to do," she said.

Even Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez supported her cause.

"When she came and told me that she was interested in becoming a Teen Ambassador of Hope and that she wanted to bring awareness to this issue, I was really, really excited," Sheriff Hernandez said. "And I was even more excited to hear that she had a plan, and she wanted to do something."

Scott-Dewar raised more than $850 at the bake sale Friday. At last check, she was just shy of raising $1,500 total.

