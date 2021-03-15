'She's not as different as people think' | Cerebral Palsy won't slow down Reese Ramirez's love for baseball

The 10-year-old may not be able to run or walk, but with the help of her brother, she's able to play her favorite game: baseball.

AUSTIN, Texas — Baseball has always been a part of Reese Ramirez's life.

"She's loved baseball since the belly," said Reese's mom, Sasha Akroosh-Ramirez.

Reese usually sits in the stands, cheering on her older brother, Greyson.

But Reese's dream was to be on the field playing. For years, it stayed a dream after she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at 18 months old.

"From the second she wakes up, to the second she goes to bed, I'm here," said Sasha. "I've got to feed her, change her, clothe her, toilet, everything."

The list goes on and on. It made playing baseball seem impossible.

Until one day ... a group of parents at the Manchaca Optimist Youth Sports Association got involved.

They made Reese a part of the team and, with the help of her brother, gave her the opportunity to take her at bat and run the bases.

"Tears, even still," said Sasha. "I still get a little bit, just a little choked up every time."

Now, at the beginning of every inning, Reese and Greyson enter the batter's box, stare down the pitcher, give a big swing and run.

"She gets over excited. She gets her big smile. She'll start laughing a little bit louder and when she gets a little bit louder, I try to go a little bit faster," said Greyson.

Reese is also a part of cheerleading, and she's looking for even more activities to do.

"She's not as different as people think. It gives her a chance to be like a normal person," said Greyson.

If you have an activity you would like Reese to try, email her mother Sasha at reeseadventures@gmail.com.