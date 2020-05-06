Kenneth Walker, Breonna Taylor's family post birthday messages

The family of Breonna Taylor will be celebrating her with a vigil June 3, one day after her birthday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In his first public post since the death of Breonna Taylor, Kenneth Walker says happy birthday to his late girlfriend.

"Happy birthday to realest," the Facebook post says. "I love u forever #Breewayy."

Friday would have been Taylor's 27th birthday, however she was killed when police executed a no-knock search warrant at her apartment March 13. Neither Taylor nor Walker were the primary targets of the warrant.

Walker, who was at the apartment that night, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he shot an officer in leg during the execution. Walker said neither he nor Taylor knew it was police, and believed someone was breaking into the home.

Charges against Walker were dropped after Commonwealth's Attorney Tom Wine asked the judge to dismiss the case.

Taylor's sister, Juniyah Palmer, also posted for her birthday, saying she hoped she would "enjoy your heavenly twenty-seventh birthday that was stolen from you and the rest of life too."

"I wish heaven had a phone or visitations because I would be there daily," Palmer said. "I feel so lonely without you."

Tamika Palmer, Taylor's mother, spoke at Jefferson Square Park Friday, celebrating her birthday with protesters.

"She would love this," Palmer said. "She would love people out here saying her name because that is who she was. If this was anyone else she would be out here doing the same thing."

Taylor's family is celebrating her life Saturday with a vigil ceremony and balloon release at Louisville Metro Hall of Justice.

