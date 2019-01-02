AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police gifted an Austin WWII veteran a heater after learning he was using his stove to keep warm. It was was an act of kindness that inspired many and now others are looking for ways to help Louis C. Hicks.

Austin police returned to the 92-year-old veteran's home Thursday to install another donation -- an electric fireplace. But that's not all! Someone also brought him lunch, coffee and Tiff's Treats.

Hicks said he is grateful for everyone's generosity.

"It means everything," Hicks said. "The things I've been trying to do since the 40's. I've been asking for help and now it just came in. God is good."

After KVUE posted Mr. Hicks' story on social media, many people commented they would like to help, and now they can.

APD Officer Bino Cadenas, who is the officer who has been visiting and helping Hicks, created a wish list for the veteran.

Here's a look at Hicks' wish list:

Frito Lay chips

Cheetos

Peanuts

Plastic heavy duty containers for storage

Folgers coffee

Tiff's Treats

Shirts size medium

Underwear size medium

Pants size 33x30

If you would like to help out and donate to this veteran, email APD Officer Bino Cadenas at bino@austinpolice.com.