Austin 7th grader wins national 'News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest'

Nazanin Jeizan's coronavirus-inspired fiction illustrated the pandemic from a new perspective.

AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin 7th grader inspired by the coronavirus pandemic is making waves at her school after winning the 2022 "News-O-Matic Spooktacular Story Contest."

Nazanin Jeizan, a student at Harmony School of Science in Austin, wrote and submitted a fiction story called "The Mystery Goop" because she loves writing. She said she wanted to create a piece that everyone can enjoy.

“I like how you can imagine a story when you're writing. You can go into a different world and explore the story," Jeizan said.

The "goop" in her piece is inspired by the coronavirus and is symbolic of how fast coronavirus affected the world.

“In the story, the goop spreads really quickly and everyone is affected by it,” she said.

News-O-Matic Daily News for Kids is an online publication that reaches over 2,000 schools nationwide. The theme of this year's "Spooktacular Story Contest" was "menacing monsters," and Jeizan's story was chosen out nearly 400 entries.

In addition to having teachers and other students reading her published work, Jeizan will also receive a cash prize of $50 for winning the contest.

In the future, Jeizan wants to become a dentist, but she hopes to keep exercising her writing muscles and enter other story contest.

