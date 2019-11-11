AUSTIN, Texas — Veteran's Day is Monday and Buckner Villas recognized some of our local heroes.

The nonprofit senior living community showed their support to the servicemen and women by presenting them with thank-you letters written by local students at Graham Elementary School.

The students themselves hand-delivered the letters to the Buckner Villas veterans during their Veterans Day program at 10 a.m.

Isla Arb, who is in the second grade, knows how much veterans sacrifice to serve our country.

Her letter says, "Thank you for helping us. We know it took a lot of work, but we still thank you.”

Jonathan Moramora, who is also in the second grade, told KVUE Veterans Day hits close to home.

"Veterans are special to me because I remember my grandpa who passed away and he was a veteran," Moramora said. "I realized he was a brave man."

Veteran Tom Jackson served from 1956 to 1977. He said it means so much to him to see the younger generation appreciate his service.

“I think one of the things that really impresses me is the fact that these kiddos come over and have been taught by their teacher respect and understand a little bit about the veterans," Jackson told KVUE. "Most of the people that served in the military served simply so that we can have the freedom for those youngsters to be able to have on a day-to-day basis."

The school's principal said this experience shows students how to honor veterans for the sacrifices they've made.

“We are honored to have our students write thank-you letters for veterans who live at Buckner Villas,” said Ercilia Paredes, principal at Graham Elementary School. “The letter-writing activity will teach the students the importance of preserving history and honoring veterans for their sacrifice, and it shows the veterans that younger generations appreciate their service. We have more than 40 students participating in the letter-writing activity.”

