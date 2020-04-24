AUSTIN, Texas — , Meals on Wheels of Central Texas delivered food to seniors.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Meals on Wheels changed from delivering meals on a daily basis to now deliveries every two weeks.

Meals on Wheels recipients receive two weeks’ worth of meals every other Friday.

With Meals on Wheels short on volunteers, Austin police are stepping up and delivering meals.

“Today we have five or six officers making rounds on this side of the city,” Corporal Timothy Price told KVUE. “I think they are going to continue to run short for the time being. We will still help out if we can.”

Officers are also using the opportunity to create positive engagement with members of the community.

Meals on Wheels is a community-based organization that delivers meals to older adults and those with disabilities, so they can maintain their independence.

The organization is in need of volunteers. If you're interested in helping out, visit its website.

