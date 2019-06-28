AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department, Meals on Wheels of Central Texas and the St. David's Foundation are joining forces to provide air conditioners to people in need.

St. David's bought 50 AC units for senior citizens and people with disabilities.

Betty Jones was the first to get an air conditioner Thursday morning.

"It's beautiful, beautiful," she said. "I like that, and I like the caring of the people that care for other people, that means a lot to me because that shows me that you're not alone and there's somebody else out there that cares and wants to help."

Jones said she was surprised when she found out she was receiving a new AC and is very thankful to have it.

"It's something that we take pride in because this is why we became police officers, to help those who have done so much – like Ms. Jones, who was a nurse and took care of people. Now it's our turn to take care of her," said Officer Cadenas.

