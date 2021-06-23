Austin Pets Alive! exceeds goal to save at-risk pups

More than 150 people signed up to help the 20 at-risk dogs and puppies, allowing more lives to be saved.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Pets Alive! (APA!) is thanking everyone who stepped up to foster the dogs and puppies who tested positive for distemper and needed immediate foster placement from a nearby animal shelter.

On June 16, APA! sent out an urgent request to help save 20 dogs at the Bastrop County Animal Shelter who faced euthanasia if they did not find foster homes over the next 48 hours. The dogs all needed a place to stay as they recovered from distemper, a contagious disease of dogs, coyotes, raccoons and other wildlife.

APA! said it received an overwhelming response from the public and exceeded the goal of finding 20 fosters. More than 150 people signed up to help the at-risk dogs and puppies, allowing more lives to be saved.

Austinite Sierra Gonzales was one of the volunteers who stepped up to foster a pup. She is fostering Gary.

“I sleep better at night, knowing that I helped save his life. Gary is so playful and I like him so much,” said Gonzales.

APA! said it has approximately 1,000 dogs, puppies, cats and kittens available for foster or adoption. The organization expressed its appreciation for everyone in Central Texas who chooses to adopt, foster, donate or volunteer to save lives.