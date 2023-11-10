'Adorable content alert' | Austin-Travis County EMS medics help mother deliver baby

ATCEMS said the mom and baby girl are both doing well.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) medics arrived just in time to help a mother deliver her baby early Tuesday morning.

ATCEMS said that medics were dispatched to a call for a pregnant patient having contractions. When the medic and clinical specialist arrived, they found the mother in active labor with the baby already crowning.

Less than 10 minutes later, the medics helped deliver a baby girl. ATCEMS said this was the first delivery for the medic who assisted with the delivery.

The agency also said that both the mother and the baby are doing well.

"Thanks to our parents @austinfiredept for the assist & welcome to the world Baby Girl!" ATCEMS said.

2/2

Less than 10 min later they delivered a beautiful baby girl! This was Medic Simmons' 1st delivery, so we had to capture the moment! We're happy to report that Mom & baby are doing well.



Thanks to our partners @austinfiredept for the assist & welcome to the world Baby Girl!🤩 pic.twitter.com/vpGAZzL2Nn — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 10, 2023

2/2

Less than 10 min later they delivered a beautiful baby girl! This was Medic Simmons' 1st delivery, so we had to capture the moment! We're happy to report that Mom & baby are doing well.



Thanks to our partners @austinfiredept for the assist & welcome to the world Baby Girl!🤩 pic.twitter.com/vpGAZzL2Nn — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) October 10, 2023