AUSTIN, Texas — Just in time for the holidays, Academy Sports + Outdoors partnered with Neighborhood Longhorns (NLP) to make a special bike donation to students at T.A. Brown Elementary.

Academy said that the purpose of their annual bike donation is to "provide a local school or organization with an opportunity to reward children during the holidays with bikes and helmets for perfect attendance, academic performance, good behavior and/or need."

The Neighborhood Longhorns were the lucky Austin organization to gift the 100 bikes and helmets on Wednesday morning.

NLP is an incentive-based learning program that provides educationally disadvantaged youth in the Austin area with the resources to build their academic future.

The program is operated by Texas Athletics, the City of Austin and Austin Independent School District. UT Austin students and athletes serve as tutors, volunteer at events and present the young students with incentives based on their academic achievements.

Academy said that the bike donation fits with their "active-minded philosophy by rewarding kids with gifts that allow them to get outside and be active."

This is the 18th year of the bike donation program, which has donated more than 1,500 bikes across 16 states.

