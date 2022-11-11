Austin ISD to host belated high school graduation ceremony for local veterans

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday, Austin ISD will host a belated "graduation" ceremony for veterans who went to war instead of finishing high school.

Any veteran that served in a formally declared war was eligible to apply and be part of the ceremony. Those wars include World War II, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, the Persian War, the Iraq War, the War in Afghanistan and any other war formally declared by the U.S. under the War Powers Resolution of 1973.