AUSTIN, Texas — Local high school students are hoping to change the world by giving children with disabilities the opportunity to just be kids – with the help of engineering.

This is the first year students at the Liberal Arts and Science Academy (LASA) have done "Project Zoom Zoom," where they modify average toy cars so children with disabilities can use them and play.

The most heartwarming thing was seeing the children's faces as they hopped on their new toy cars for the first time.

"Anytime he can have a normal childhood experience, we're very grateful," said Liz Ferry, whose son Henry was given a brand new car. "Henry has hearing loss and vision loss and mobility issues. Typically, he won't be able to use a car like this at all."

The students behind the project are giving children like Henry the opportunity to play.

"We wanted to design the cars to give the children some sort of independence," said Mckenna Everett, a LASA student who is part of Project Zoom Zoom. "They can control it and so they can get around to be kids."

The group added cushions, a seat belt and steps onto Henry's new car and they've made it remote control so someone else can control it.

Alyssa Echerman is another LASA student who is part of Project Zoom Zoom.

"They rely so much on their parents so it gives them their own mobility," Echerman said. "It allows them to have freedom and a little bit of fun."

Thanks to fundraising and donors, the cars are given to each family for free.

The students spend no more than $200 for the original cars, and they spend less than $50 to make the modifications for each child.

If you are interested in getting a car from Project Zoom Zoom, you can email them at zoomzoomproject@gmail.com. To learn more about the project, click here.

The students are also accepting donations to fund their project.

