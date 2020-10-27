Austin girl's wish to design a dress granted by Macy's, Make-A-Wish

Elizabeth's exclusive dress design is available online and at 12 Macy's stores, including Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall.

AUSTIN, Texas — What Elizabeth wanted most of all was to design a dress. With the help of Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas, her dream has come true.

Elizabeth, a six-year-old Austin girl who has been diagnosed with leukemia, had the opportunity to design a colorful floral maxi dress with assistance from style experts at Macy's Fashion Office and I.N.C. International Concepts.

Macy's Barton Creek Square and Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas then surprised Elizabeth with a billboard reveal and an in-store fashion show featuring her exclusive dress design.

But that's not all: As of Monday, Oct. 26, Elizabeth's design is available online at Macys.com and in 12 Macy's stores, including Macy's Barton Creek Square Mall. And 20% of the purchase price of Elizabeth's dress will benefit Make-A-Wish through Dec. 31.

Elizabeth's wish celebration kicks off this year's Believe letter-writing campaign through Macy's, in partnership with Make-A-Wish. From Oct. 26 through Dec. 24, for every letter to Santa sent online at macys.com/believe or dropped off at Macy's stores, Macy's will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish up to $1 million.

As part of Macy’s Believe, select Macy’s locations across the U.S. will also celebrate the wishes of local Make-A-Wish children throughout the campaign.