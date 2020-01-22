AUSTIN, Texas — In a world where we're immersed in our phones on Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter – or whatever other distractions you may fall into – sometimes it can pay dividends to take a moment to connect with the world around us.

That's the concept behind "Free Hug Day" in Austin.

Paul Normandin has been giving out "free hugs" to Austinites for 10 years on National Hugging Day – which lands on Jan. 21.

Normandin told KVUE he started hosting Free Hug Day in 2010 after getting encouragement from his classmates in his improv class.

So, every year on this day, Normandin stands on the corner of Sixth Street and South Congress Avenue with a sign offering up a hug for those who would like one.

Normandin creates a Facebook event for every annual Austin Free Hug Day, inviting the public to join him in spreading joy and love with people on the streets of downtown Austin. The event is co-hosted by Normandin and Lydia Merritt Rudy.

The post says: "Austin Free Hug Day 2020 is the 10th iteration of this event. This is a simple day of connecting with people we meet on the street by sharing a hug.



Our world is filled with text, tweets, and timelines, so we should make space and pick a place to be closer (physically and emotionally) to each other. Come as you are for a hug or to hold a sign offer to share one with a stranger.



This is not a spiritual or religious event. It is not sponsored by any organization. It is simply Austin Free Hug Day 2020. #AustinFreeHugDay"

KVUE Photojournalist Tom Rapp met up with Normandin and Rudy for this year's "Austin Free Hug Day."

"It’s not about me," Normandin said. "We are trying to remind people of our humanity. Regardless of what we believe and what we have faith in or what our politics are, we can still hug each other and be friends."

It's all for spreading peace, love, positivity and real human interactions.

"We have these questions: 'what organization are you with,'" he said. "There are no organizations. We just agree there’s not enough contact with human beings in the world and then we get people from other states in other countries who see us and they’re like we would never do this."

The event lasted from from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

