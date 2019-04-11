AUSTIN, Texas — Wondering what to do with your family's costumes now that Halloween is over? This Austin fifth-grader created an option for you.

'Kostumes for Kids,' is a program created by Alexis Benson, after she realized how expensive costumes can truly get.

Benson realized how kids buy a new costume every year, then asked her dad if everyone could afford new costumes, her website states.

After throwing her costume off to consume her candy haul, the idea sparked to give those in need.

RELATED: How to donate to the 2019 Coats for Kids drive

The fifth-grader will be collecting gently-used Halloween costumes to store and give to families in need next Halloween.

Her website said that the costumes collected this year will be cleaned, organized and ready to distribute in September and October of 2020.

RELATED:

After few trick-or-treaters, neighborhood celebrates Halloween a second time

They met on Halloween. He proposed on Halloween. Now, they had a baby on Halloween

Woman's 'Carrie' costume freaks out first responders after she crashed her car

This toddler dressed as Popeyes' sold out chicken sandwich wins Halloween

Benson also said that this initiative fits right in with her fifth-grade year theme, which is sustainability.

Currently, the team just consists of the 11-year-old founder and CEO.

Collection boxes for this cause will be at Epoch Coffee and Snap Kitchen locations all across Austin until the end of November.

If you don't have a costume to donate you can still send over a monetary donation.

WATCH: Raising autism awareness with blue Halloween buckets

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

City crews begin cleaning up homeless camps near the ARCH in Downtown Austin

DPS needs your help finding driver who killed man in hit-and-run near COTA

TxDOT to start cleaning Austin homeless camps under bridges

Thousands descend on Austin from around the world for Formula 1 race