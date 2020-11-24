Austin FC club surprises Austinites, buys their groceries at H-E-B

"In honor of our new partnership with H-E-B, and in the spirit of the holidays and the season of giving, we decided to surprise a few customers last week."

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the season of giving, and to honor that, Austin FC president Andy Loughnane and Austin FC head coach Josh Wolff surprised some Austinites at H-E-B and bought their groceries.

A video posted to the Austin FC social media pages showed numerous Central Texas shoppers being treated by the club's officials and expressing their gratitude.

The video comes as H-E-B was announced as an official sponsor of the club.

“H-E-B plays a central role in serving our community,” Loughnane said in a written statement. “We are honored to be aligning with a brand that has a remarkable history of service and a rich history of activating legendary partnerships with sports properties in Texas.”

Austin FC officials said H-E-B will be the presenting sponsor of the “H-E-B Plaza”, an on-site fan-zone activation area in the exterior of the northeast entrance of Austin FC’s 20,500-seat soccer stadium at McKalla Place.

The H-E-B Plaza will serve as a pre-match gathering hub during each of the Club’s home games, club officials said. H-E-B will also sponsor the Community Kick-Back program, a donation platform to local non-profit organizations in recognition of each Austin FC regular-season goal scored during the Club’s inaugural season.

Austin FC has made its mark on the soccer world and in Central Texas, breaking a 24-hour sales record for an inaugural jersey launch on MLSStore.com and selling out of spaces in available slots to buy merchandise from the Verde Van, the club's mobile retail store.

Construction continues on Austin FC's stadium. Team officials told KVUE the stadium is nearly 75% complete and still on track to be completed by spring 2021.

The next step for Austin FC will be adding to its roster after partaking in the MLS Expansion Draft scheduled for Dec. 15.