Father's Day car parade held in Dove Springs

AUSTIN, Texas — Residents of the Dove Springs community in Austin celebrated Father's Day early with a car parade on Saturday.

The River City Youth Foundation organized the parade as a way to honor dads while practicing social distancing. Dozens of cars lined up and traveled through Dove Springs.

The foundation said they're celebrating fathers and the positive influence they have on their children. This year, they're asking dads to be good role models and wear masks, stay six feet apart from others and tell their family members to do the same.

There was also some friendly competition at the parade. Families decorated their cars for a contest, and the winner took home a $300 Lowe's gift card.