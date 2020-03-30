DRIPPING SPRINGS, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above is from earlier in March about a local DJ hosting virtual dance parties.

When Dripping Springs Independent School District canceled its annual father-daughter dance, one family decided to host their own — in their living room.

Paul Herrera, his wife and two kids dressed up and decorated their house for the dance. The family called the new event the "Father Daughter, Mother Son Dance."

The DSISD event was supposed to take place at Dripping Spring High School on March 28 but was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Herrera said his daughter looked forward to it ever since her first father-daughter dance last year.

"My daughter already bought a new dress and was bummed to hear it was canceled," Herrera said.

Herrera said this was a way for his family to keep their spirits high during the coronavirus outbreak.

"Hopefully this will show others that they can create moments that are still special during this time," Herrera said in a tweet.

