Austin couple travels to Detroit to help with COVID-19 surge

Leo and Rocio Nunez are both registered nurses at Ascension Seton Northwest and said they just wanted to help out.

AUSTIN, Texas — A husband and wife who are both nurses are now back home in Austin after helping fight COVID-19 in areas seeing a high number of cases.

Arelio, who goes by Leo, and Rocio Nunez both work at Ascension Seton Northwest in Austin.

They spent two weeks working at a hospital in Detroit to help with their surge in cases.

"To us it was a no-brainer – when they said they needed help right away, both of us said, 'Yeah we're ready. When do we leave?'" Rocio said. "It was very different than what we’re used to and very unknown."

The two told KVUE they held a few different roles while at the hospital in Detroit, including helping patients keep in touch with their loved ones.

"My job was to make sure they stayed comfortable that they were being cared for – communicate with their family because obviously they couldn’t see their loved ones," Rocio said.

The two said it was good to help out.

"It just means we contributed to the community; we as nurses helped somehow. If it wasn’t with money, it was with us being there," Leo said.

The couple was in Detroit from April 19 to May 2.