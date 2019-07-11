AUSTIN, Texas — Editors Note: The attached video is from a story about other APD officers receiving recognition.

Austin Police Department Lieutenant Kenneth Hubbs will receive the Community Service Citation at this year's APD gala for his service to improve the lives of others in our community and beyond.

For the past four years, Hubbs and his family have been preparing "Bags of Grace," which contain food and clothing, to distribute to those in need throughout Austin by various volunteer and church organizations.

Hubbs and his family have also bought and donated winter clothes for those in need. During the summer of 2018, they also bought and distributed water, food and baby wipes and put together hundreds of care packages for Austin's homeless. Hubbs handed out the care packages from his patrol car when he came across someone in need.

From 2016 to 2017, Hubbs donated his time and resources to help remodel a Georgetown food pantry.

In September of 2017, Hubbs traveled to the Caribbean island of Barbuda with a group to assist with international aid relief. The group helped with restoring water, food and shelter for the island.

The 2019 Stars of Distinction Awards Gala will take place on Nov. 16, 2019, at 7 p.m.

