APD donates wheelchair to victim of hit-and-run

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is donating a new electric wheelchair to the victim of a hit-and-run that happened in early September.

On Sept. 3, Rogelio De Luna was struck by a truck that was driving recklessly after he attempted to signal to the driver to slow down. After De Luna was struck, the driver fled the scene but was arrested later.

The officers involved in the response to the incident wanted to help De Luna in his recovery process, as he suffered from a cracked skull and brain bleed, a fractured pelvis, lacerations to his head and other facial injuries.

The officers, identified as Detective Donald Petraitis and Officer Travis Von Holt, reached out to Austin Cops for Charities (Austin C4C) to help in their efforts of acquiring an easier way for De Luna to move around after the crash.

Austin C4C partnered with Martin Mobility, a store that specializes in products for those with mobility issues, and purchased a new electric wheelchair for De Luna at no cost.

The officers presented the wheelchair to him on Wednesday.