Academy donates shopping spree to Unity Select Sports after football gear was stolen last weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Academy Sports and Outdoors announced they will donate $3,000 shopping spree to Unity Select Sports after their gear was stolen last weekend.

Unity Select Sports is a youth sports league that ensures all kids get a chance to play. Even when someone can't afford a helmet or a jersey, pants or shoes, this league finds a way. They've accumulated quite a lot of gear over the past 15 years.

On the weekend of July 17, someone stole the trailer with all the league's football gear from the parking lot of Jubilee Wells Branch School.

Now, Academy is stepping up to surprise the team with a shopping spree at their Cedar Park store. League coaches and players will have the opportunity to shop Academy’s wide selection of football training equipment, footwear, apparel, and much more.

Parents on the team also started a GoFundMe account for Unity Select Sports, to help replace some of their gear. If you know of a way to help, you can reach out to the league here.