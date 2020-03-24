HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video published above talks about calls for more medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic. The video will be replaced once this story airs on KVUE.

Help Thy Neighbor-Texas is a new Facebook group that's quickly growing in numbers.

The group's creators said the page already has more than 2,000 members with hundreds more waiting to join.

Peggy Hipolito and Amy Martin are the minds behind Help Thy Neighbor-Texas.

"My hope was to connect neighbors locally that are in need that can't get to the grocery store ... that maybe can't afford to buy groceries," said Hipolito. "No matter how big or small their need is that we can connect people that need something with people that can give."

Hipolito said she started the group as a way for Hays County residents to connect. However, since then, both Hipolito and Martin have decided to expand it to all of Texas.

"I call everybody here in Texas neighbors," said Hipolito. "And so I can reach a neighbor in Dallas or Rockport or El Paso with the internet."

RELATED: How to help: Website helps you navigate nonprofits in your area

Hipolito and Martin said in a time when most are trying to practice social distancing, this online group is a way people can still come together as a community.

"Anxiety is super high right now for everybody and then you see these horrible stories and empty shelves," said Martin. "And for me, this is about look for the good. If you look for the good, you'll see the good."

Martin said there's a lot of good shown on the Facebook page, which has been encouraging for both of the creators to see.

"When neighbors can come together for a mission of helping others, it feeds my heart, it makes me feel good, it restores any doubt you have in humanity," said Hipolito.

Hipolito said the group is open to Texans who are in need or want to give. She added it's not a place to sell items or self-promote, just a place to give unconditionally.

"Really just a space to love people, to give to people, and to help people," said Hipolito.

If you want to join Help Thy Neighbor-Texas, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Health campaign turns a boarded-up Sixth Street into art

Austin nonprofit raising money for entrepreneurs struggling amid coronavirus pandemic

Tokyo Summer Olympics officially postponed to 2021 by IOC

'Wonder Woman 1984,' 'In The Heights' postponed due to virus

'Ragtime' playwright Terrence McNally dies at 81 from coronavirus complications

List: Here's what's open during the order to stay home