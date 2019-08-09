AUSTIN, Texas — A 9-year-old boy battling a rare form of bone cancer was surprised with a granted wish by the Make-A-Wish foundation after the first quarter of the Texas-LSU football game.

His name is Steel.

In the summer of 2018, Steel, who was 8 years old at the time, began experiencing terrible headaches while at baseball camp. Weeks later, doctors discovered he had a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma, which caused a tumor to grow on his skull. His treatment included nine months of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiation.

Steel was granted a beach vacation of his dreams during the presentation.

So, through the help of the Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas and St. David's Healthcare, Steel's wish became a reality.

A wish can be a game-changer for a child and his or her family while facing medical challenges, which is why St. David’s HealthCare and Make-A-Wish® Central & South Texas are harnessing the power of a wish for a child, the companies told KVUE.

Make-A-Wish Central and South Texas has granted the wishes of nearly 5,000 children in Central and South Texas living with life-threatening medical conditions.

