AUSTIN, Texas — Carl and Denise Starnes celebrated a big milestone on Tuesday – 75 years of marriage.

The two thought they'd be celebrating their anniversary alone together, while their kids would visit them at their living facility in Round Rock, until something pretty magical happened.

David Starnes, the son of Carl and Denise, organized a "walking parade."

Children, grandchildren and other family and friends gathered at a safe distance with masks on to show signs and their love for one special couple.

"It's a testament to our community," said Starnes. "We just have wonderful people. I love Cedar Park."

A mariachi band led the way as dozens walked around the back of the facility to show their love for the couple, who was sitting on the back porch.

The parade took place at the Brookdale Living Facility in Round Rock.

