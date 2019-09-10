AUSTIN, Texas — We may all have our faults, but people like Barry Tarrant show us how we can all be good too.

“When I start cleaning, I don’t stop 'til it’s done,” Tarrant said. “That’s just a habit my grandfather put into me.”

Tarrant and his friend, Clay, donated their time to help Cheri Dubuque clean her house.

Dubuque evicted three people she said were invited to stay only a few nights, but then refused to leave for weeks.

Trash, including dog waste and used needles, was left hours before a Travis County constable was set to arrive.

“We don’t mind helping people out. Especially if they’re being taken advantage of,” Tarrant said.

The trash was carried to the garage while the men waited for a dumpster to arrive.

Tarrant is still in recovery from a leg surgery this summer.

“It’s not going to get any better if I don’t put any work on it, I guess,” Tarrant said.

“It’s the outpouring of help that I’ve received and others that has made me cry,” Dubuque said. "I feel like there's a silver lining to all of this."

