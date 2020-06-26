“I just live by the best way I can, by the Golden Rule. That’s always been my motto,” Louise Mitton said.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Pueblo Norte Senior Living in Scottsdale couldn’t celebrate Louise Mitton's birthday the traditional way because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

So, they threw her a parade instead.

It was a celebration of honking cars as they drove by Louise as she turned 103 years young.

“I never thought I’d be this old and still be on my feet,” she said with a chuckle.

A dozen or so cars drove by to wish her a happy birthday

“This is a wonderful surprise. These are my friends,” said Mitton. “I just live by the best way I can, by the Golden Rule. That’s always been my motto.”

Even at 103, she’s sharp as a tack and has a sense of humor.

“Well I try to be but sometimes I feel like I’m slipping and once in a while feel like I’ve already slipped,” said Mitton with a laugh.

Just think, in the last 103 years Mitton has witnessed a lot of history.

“Seeing a man walk on the moon. I did witness that and it was exciting,” said Mitton.

What does she have planned for the rest of her birthday?

“Well, I might come down from cloud nine and take a nap,” said Mitton with a laugh.