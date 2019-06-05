MOORESVILLE, N.C. — The community of Mooresville, as well as those outside of the town, are still mourning the loss of 32-year-old Jordan Harris Sheldon who was killed in the line of duty late Saturday evening.

Sheldon, a six-year-veteran with the Mooresville Police Department, was performing a routine traffic stop when at some point he was shot and killed.

Mooresville K9 Officer Jordan Harris Sheldon was killed last night during a routine traffic stop. Sheldon served with the Mooresville Police Department for six years.

"I don't think words can compare to how my officers are feeling," Police Chief Damon Williams said in a news conference Sunday. "We have a lot of questions. We're angry."

Police report Sheldon was transported to the hospital but later died from his injuries.

"We're hurt, we're sad," Chief Williams stated. "It's a roller coaster of emotions that we're dealing with this morning."

Police said the suspect, 28-year-old Michael Yovany Aldana, fled the scene following the shooting but was later located in a nearby apartment.

Mooresville Police said Aldana was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the apartment.

Sunday evening a 10-year-old from Florida carried the Blue Line Flag and ran a mile in honor of our fallen officer, Sheldon.

Zechariah was also accompanied by several Florida law enforcement agencies during his run. Every time a law enforcement officer passes away in the line of duty, Zechariah runs 1-mile.

The Florida boy also ran 1-mile for Riley Howell, the UNCC student who was shot and killed while trying to stop a gunman inside of his anthropology class.

Howell will be buried with full military honors.

Click here to follow along Zechariah's journey -- Running for Heroes.