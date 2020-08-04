AUSTIN, Texas — A new recipe series featuring Austin chefs is helping raise money for the restaurant industry amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurants and bars were ordered to close on March 17 in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, the City of Austin revealed hospitality was one of the hardest-hit sectors, with thousands of jobs lost due to the closures.

The Hands for Austin Restaurants series allows foodies to support and learn culinary skills from some of Austin’s popular chefs by donating money to receive recipe videos.

Supporters can donate a minimum of $25 to the organization’s GoFundMe page to receive 10 recipe videos with easy-to-follow written instructions from 10 different Austin chefs, according to a release.

New videos will be released weekly and be accessible on the Hands for Austin Restaurants website. Donors will receive a password for access.

All donations go to participating restaurants’ employees.

Participating restaurants include Suerte, Buenos Aires Café, Parkside, Malibu Poke, Tillie’s, Komé and Barley Swine, with more to be announced soon.

