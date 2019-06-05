PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — If you’re looking for a special gift for Mom for Mother’s Day, H-E-B has just the thing.

On Monday you can pick up some surprises at a pop-up vending machine in Pflugerville.

H-E-B has teamed up with Austin-based jeweler Kendra Scott to offer Mother’s Day promotions at three Texas stores. The closest opportunity is at 201 N. FM 685 in Pflugerville, with another two in Spring and San Antonio.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday and feature a vending machine with Kendra Scott jewelry – but that’s not all. There will also be reusable tote bags with Kendra Scott and H-E-B logos, free treats for shoppers, photo opportunities with flowers and balloons for children.

There will also be Kendra Scott gifting at other H-E-B locations with Curbside on Monday, although without the vending machine.

