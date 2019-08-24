GEORGETOWN, Texas — Staying active as you get older is important for all of us.

And there are some seniors in Georgetown finding a way to keep moving on the dancefloor!

John and Candy Ploetz met on a dance floor a long time ago.

"We've been dancing for at least 40 years," John said.

Now married and seniors, they continue to dance at the "Senior Adult Dances" in Georgetown.

"You get to meet some really interesting, fun people," John said.

One of those people is Robert Castellano, who has been dancing with his wife for 13 years – about as long as they've been living in Texas.

"It's something we look forward to each day," Castellano said.

Castellano and his wife join all these other couples for dances that happen three times a year in Georgetown. The events include all types of dancing.

"We do it not so much to get good because we're not that good," Castellano said. "We do it so that we have some exercise every day."

It also helps with mental health, according to Carol Hudgins.

"I have to memorize all sorts of patterns," Hudgins said. "For somebody my age, it's a challenge that I have to overcome. And if I can't get the step, I do it until I get it."

Dancing is becoming a popular activity in Georgetown. Kerry Kelly is a dance instructor, and she said her classes have seen an increase in attendance recently.

"It's really grown over the years," Kelly said. 'I think there's nothing better than dancing in the world."

