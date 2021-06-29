This Central Texas teen is now a nationally-ranked chef

Claire OShoney graduated from East View High School in Georgetown this spring. She has now been ranked one of the top teen chefs in the country.

GEORGETOWN, Texas — One Georgetown teen with a passion for food is getting national recognition!

Claire OShoney, a 2021 East View High School graduate, is one of the top three finalists in the National Culinary Arts competition for the Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) organization. OShoney placed first at both the regional and state levels before competing at nationals alongside the best teen chefs from each state.

Last week, the FCCLA announced that Oshoney had placed in the top three at nationals, making her one of the top teen chefs in the country. On Wednesday, her official standing – first, second or third place – will be announced.

"Getting third would be absolutely incredible, and anything beyond that is just a blessing beyond what I could have ever imagined," OShoney said in a press release from Georgetown ISD.

As for her future plans, OShoney is deciding between studying food sciences and technology at Texas A&M Corpus Christi or, depending on her national placement, moving to New York City to study at the Culinary Institute of America and intern at Le Bernardin.

A watch party for the awards ceremony will be hosted at the Georgetown ISD Hammerlun Center for Leadership & Learning boardroom from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

You can follow OShoney's cooking journey on her Instagram, @little.blonde.chef.