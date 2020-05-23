Gameday Grilling: Ribs

AUSTIN, Texas — Looking to spice up game day watch parties once sports return? KVUE's got you covered. Here's how to make some extra tender pork ribs that will impress all your friends.
Ingredients:
- Seasoned salt
- Black pepper
- Garlic powder
- Paprika
- Brown sugar
- Butter
- 2 cups apple juice
- 2 racks of ribs
Instructions:
- Remove 'silverskin' membrane from the underside of the ribs. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Using a butter knife to get under the silverskin, and a paper towel to grip it, can make removing the membrane easier.
- Cover both sides of the ribs in seasoned salt, black pepper, garlic powder, paprika and a generous amount of brown sugar.
- Place ribs on the smoker at 200 F, allowing them to cook uncovered for three hours. Spray the ribs with apple juice once an hour during this step.
- Wrap each rack of ribs in aluminum foil, add three tablespoons of brown sugar, two tablespoons of butter and one cup of apple juice to each rack before sealing aluminum foil and returning to the smoker for two hours.
- Double wrapping each rack helps prevent the juice from escaping. GAMEDAY GRILLING TIP: Wrapping the ribs makes them more tender. If you do not want "fall off the bone" ribs, you might consider keeping them wrapped for one hour, or less.
- Unwrap ribs and raise smoker temperature to 225 F. Cover ribs in your favorite BBQ sauce and return uncovered ribs to the smoker for a sixth, and final, hour.
- Pull ribs off the smoker and allow them to rest for 20 minutes.
- Enjoy!
RELATED:
Share your results:
Take a picture or video of your wings, and send them my way on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram (@JeffJonesSports).
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: