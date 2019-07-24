ST. LOUIS — Forever 21 is apologizing to its customers for including free samples of Atkins nutrition bars with its online orders — including plus-size clothing.

Many people on social media were triggered by the added gift calling it offensive and “fat-shaming”.

Although many of the tweets were from people who ordered plus-clothes, Forever 21 apologized and issued a statement that said the promo went to all customers.

"From time to time, Forever 21 surprises our customers with free test products from third parties in their e-commerce orders," the company said. "The freebie items in question were included in all online orders, across all sizes and categories, for a limited time and have since been removed. This was an oversight on our part and we sincerely apologize for any offense this may have caused to our customers, as this was not our intention in any way."

Others on social media confirmed the bars were sent with all online orders — not just to plus-size customers.

