Yelp says Austin patisserie has the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — Yelp set out to find the best chocolate chip cookie in every state, and an Austin patisserie tasted sweet, chocolatey victory in earning the title for Texas.

The crowd-sourced review company dubbed Teddy V. Pâtisserie home of the best chocolate chip cookie in Texas in celebration of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day on Thursday.

Teddy V. Pâtisserie specializes purely in chocolate chip cookies. They sell their signature treats seven days a week at both Sa-ten Coffee & Eats locations and at all Caffe Medici locations, except for the one downtown. They also offer their cookies at Saturday's Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline and Sunday's Texas Farmers Market at Mueller.

In all Texas Central Market locations, the patisserie also sells ready-to-bake cookie dough balls.

Teddy V. Pâtisserie will serve up their cookies at Nordstrom Barton Creek from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday in honor of National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day.