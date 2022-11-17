Voodoo Doughnut to open second location in Austin

The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves across Austin in its Sixth Street location with its famous and creative creations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Voodoo Doughnuts has cast such a spell on Austinites that a second location is now opening at the end of the year.

The Portland, Oregon-based company has made waves across Austin in its Sixth Street location with its famous and creative creations, including voodoo doll look-alike doughnuts and bacon maple bars. Now, as part of the company's effort to expand its locations, the doughnuts will soon also be served on Burnet Road in Austin.

The new shop will be located at 5408 Burnet Road and the opening date will be announced at a later date. This store will be the sixth store opened this year, totaling to 18 locations nationwide.

“We are pumped to expand the brand and open a store on iconic Burnet Road in Austin,” said Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO. “Opening a second location to serve a community that has embraced the Voodoo brand throughout the years is really what it’s all about for us."

Voodoo plans to hire 75 new employees for the new location from the community, as well as provide competitive wages, affordable health care, opportunities for paid time off and an "environment where no name tag or uniform is required," the release states.

Those in need of getting their sugary fix now can still go to the location in Downtown Austin, located at 212 East Sixth Street.

