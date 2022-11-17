Texas French Bread reopens in same location with outdoor garden space after January fire

After the original building collapsed in a fire, the French pâtisserie staple is coming back to Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Beloved Austin staple Texas French Bread is reopening with an outdoor garden space 10 months after a fire destroyed the original building.

On Jan. 25, 2022, the bakery near the University of Texas at Austin campus suffered a mechanical failure that caused the entire building to go up in flames. The damage totaled to around $1.1 million to the structure and $500,000 worth of damage to items within the building.

Now, almost 10 months after the fire, Austinites can once again be reunited to the French bread they all adored in a new semi-permanent space. The outdoor space will include an airstream trailer for coffee and tea, tables for baked goods and a variety of benches and tables for community eating.

The bakery posted images of the space, located at 2900 Rio Grande, which is right across from the parking lot of their former building. The temporary building's hours of operations are from Tuesday to Sunday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the kitchen will be baking goods from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

"It's been a long wait but we are back! We've got our garden back and it's looking beautiful," the post stated. "Everything is first-come, first-serve until we sell out for the day!"

Their temporary location comes five months after Texas French Bread announced that they would be leasing a commissary space and relaunching their website to allow for wholesale bakery orders. Additionally, they started selling their bread at booths in different local famers markets with home delivery options.

