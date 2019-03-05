AUSTIN, Texas — Ask anyone in our area what their favorite barbecue spot is, and you will probably get a wide range of answers.

Brittany Flowers asked KVUE viewers their top spots, and one of the answers she got was Brotherton’s Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville.

The owner, John Brotherton, started feeling a passion for barbecue around 2005. In 2016, he said goodbye to the corporate world and hello to full-time barbecue.

Fast-forward to 2019. His restaurant just made Texas Monthly’s 'Top 25 New Barbecue Joints in Texas!' list.

At Brotherton's, you can order meat by the pound – but the item that really stands out is their sandwiches.

“What we do is we use our Texas BBQ, but we leave some authentic aspects to the sandwiches as well," Brotherton said.

The menu includes things like a smoked brisket kimchi banh mi and a "Texas Rueben."

On Facebook, KVUE viewer Ana Constancio said, “I haven’t found anyone yet that can beat the brisket at Brotherton’s in PVille."

Brotherton said that the ingredients are really simple. He just puts a lot of love into making his food.

