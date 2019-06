If you're 21 and over and looking to start your July off on the stronger side, Taco Cabana has a new menu item to kick off the month.

You've probably heard of 'Jack and Coke,' but what about a frozen 'Jack and Dr. Pepper'? Well, the food chain is serving up exactly that!

Starting Monday July 1, you can drop a few dollars on the alcoholic drink.

Have your ID in hand while you take your order, and Taco Cabana encourages you to drink responsibly!