Suerte's Fermín Núñez named one of the best new chefs in America

FOOD & WINE named him one of the 11 most promising up-and-coming chefs in the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas — FOOD & WINE has released its 33rd class of Best New Chefs, and among them is Suerte's Fermín Núñez.

Every year, the magazine spotlights its "most promising up-and-coming chefs who are reinventing the restaurant experience with innovative food and leadership styles that are compassionate and community-oriented." This year's class included 11 chefs.

Here's an excerpt from the magazine about Núñez:

"You can smell Suerte from a block away. East Sixth Street is one of Austin's busiest and most energetic thoroughfares, but follow your nose—nostrils inflating to inhale the air thick with the unmistakable smell of toasted corn—and you will find yourself standing in front of chef Fermín Núñez's altar to all things masa. It's one of a growing number of restaurants in the country devoted to the art of nixtamalization, a process that prepares dried corn kernels to be ground into the fresh dough used to make tortillas and tostadas so redolent with flavor that they will make you ask if you've ever truly tasted corn before."

This year's list also includes:

Blake Aguillard and Trey Smith, Saint-Germain, New Orleans

Angel Barreto, Anju, Washington, D.C.

Thessa Diadem, All Day Baby, Los Angeles

Matt Horn, Horn Barbecue, Oakland, California

Ji Hye Kim, Miss Kim, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Carlo Lamagna, Magna Kusina, Portland, Oregon

Gaby Maeda, State Bird Provisions, San Francisco

Lucas Sin, Nice Day and Junzi Kitchen, New York City

Paola Velez, Bakers Against Racism, Washington, D.C.

“Since 1988, our editors have sought out the most exciting up-and-coming culinary talent in America. The first class included future luminaries like Thomas Keller and Daniel Boulud. We’re confident that this year’s class will also leave their stamp on American cuisine,” said FOOD & WINE Editor in Chief Hunter Lewis. “All the more remarkable for delivering excellence during a pandemic that has gutted the industry, the 2021 Best New Chefs represent some of the most dynamic cooking in the country, and they are leading with respect, intent on changing the culture of restaurants for those who work in them as well as for those who dine.”

Suerte is located in East Austin at 1800 E. Sixth St.

"Located in the heart of East Austin, Suerte is an award-winning restaurant driven by a passion for masa, an ingredient at the heart of Mexican cooking," its website states. "Chef Fermin and his team curate a seasonally driven menu with an emphasis on bringing together traditional Mexican cooking techniques with local Texas ingredients to create a unique and exciting dining experience."