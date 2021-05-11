Starbucks introduces new taste for Summer: Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino

Imagine a day at the fair in a cup

If you are looking for that feeling you are at a fair, but you're still at work, Starbucks may have the answer, their new Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

"Starbucks new summer Frappuccino blended beverage evokes a day at the fair, with delicious flavors of strawberries and whipped cream layered with blended coffee and ice, topped with crunchy funnel cake pieces dusted with powdered sugar," the company said.

The dessert gets its name from the funnel used to drizzle the batter into a fryer, creating a lacey web of fried dough that’s crispy and golden brown.

The frappuccino is available starting Tuesday at Starbucks stores in the United States and Canada.

“We wanted to capture the joy of this time of year, and we thought about those simple pleasures that really encapsulate summer,” said Sara Bennett, senior product developer for the Starbucks R&D team. “That led us to state fairs and funnel cake – just wanting to channel that sense of carefree fun.”

While you're out, get one for us.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.