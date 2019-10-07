Move aside, Unicorn Frappuccino - there's a new drink at Starbucks that will soon be all over your Instagram feeds.

On July 10, Starbucks is releasing the new Tie-Die Frappuccino Blended Beverages at stores across the country. The company is calling the drink the "ultimate tasty summer accessory".

The frozen drink has yellow, red, and blue tie-dye swirls and is topped with whipped cream and a colorful topping. The colors in the drink come from turmeric, red beet, and spirulina.

"The Tie-Dye Frappuccino blended beverage has a tropical fruit flavor that will take you to your happiest place," the company said in the press release.

Starbucks

This drink will only be available for a few days, while supplies last. If this is anything like the infamous Unicorn Frappuccino launch of 2017, you'll want to go to Starbucks today to get a taste of this unique drink. The Unicorn Frappuccino was another limited-time offering, but some stores ran out of the ingredients to make the drink on the day of the launch.

Not everyone is thrilled about this new drink, though.

"It looks like it's going to be the Unicorn Frappuccino all over again, which the company said they wouldn't do again because of partner feedback," a Starbucks employee said in an interview with Business Insider.

Several baristas have also expressed their concern about launch day on Twitter.

"I already know ima be hating life," one person said.

"If you order the tie dye Frappuccino when it launches, just know every barista working hates you," another person tweeted.

It's hard to tell if the Tie-Dye Frappuccino will result in the same craze as the Unicorn Frappuccino and other Instagram-friendly drinks from Starbucks.

Just a word of caution: if you're stopping by Starbucks for a cup of coffee, you may want to budget a little extra wait time.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.